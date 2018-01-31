Nashville mayor admits affair with ex-security detail chief

NASHVILLE, TN - OCTOBER 02: Nashville Mayor Megan Barry addresses the crowd during Nashville Candelight Vigil For Las Vegas at Ascend Amphitheater on October 2, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee. Late Sunday night, a lone gunman, Stephan Paddock, 64, of Mesquite, Nevada, opened fire on attendees at the Route 91 Harvest Festival, a three-day country music festival, leaving at least 59 dead and over 500 injured before killing himself. The massacre is one of the deadliest mass shooting events in U.S. history. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images)
NASHVILLE, TN - OCTOBER 02: Nashville Mayor Megan Barry addresses the crowd during Nashville Candelight Vigil For Las Vegas at Ascend Amphitheater on October 2, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee. Late Sunday night, a lone gunman, Stephan Paddock, 64, of Mesquite, Nevada, opened fire on attendees at the Route 91 Harvest Festival, a three-day country music festival, leaving at least 59 dead and over 500 injured before killing himself. The massacre is one of the deadliest mass shooting events in U.S. history. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images)
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Nashville Mayor Megan Barry says she had an extramarital affair with the former head of her security detail.
In a news release Wednesday, the mayor said she accepts full responsibility for the pain she caused her family and the family of Sgt. Robert Forrest, her former security chief. She apologized to her husband, Bruce, and the people of Nashville.
She said she’s disappointed in herself, but she’s a human and made a mistake.
Barry said she regrets any distractions that will be caused by her actions, but remains firmly committed to working hard to serve the people of Nashville and will work to earn their forgiveness in the weeks and months to come.
Forrest told the police department on Jan. 17 he would retire Wednesday.