Lee High School Black Box Theater Presents: The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. -- Looking for an oppritunity to enjoy and support local theater? Look no further.

Lee High School's Black Box Theater is presenting The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee. The performance centers on six adolescents competing in a spelling bee run by three quirky grown-ups.

The play is recommended for teens and adults. Performances are scheduled at the following times:

Friday, February 9 at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, February 10, at 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, February 11, at 2:30 p.m.

Thursday, February 15, at 7:30 p.m.

Friday, February 16, at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, February 17, at 7:30 p.m.

To purchase tickets and for more information, click here.