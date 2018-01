LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. — A Lauderdale County man died this morning due to a tractor accident. According to the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened on Hidden Valley Road just after 10:30 a.m.

Deputies say the 40-year-old man was using the tractor when it began to tip over.

Witnesses told deputies the man tried jumping away but became pinned underneath the canopy on the tractor. He was pronounced dead on the scene.