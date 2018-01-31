Huntsville-Madison County Convention and Visitor’s Bureau is ‘spreading the love’ with annual #iHeartHsv campaign

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Valentine’s Day is right around the corner and the Huntsville Madison County Convention and Visitor’s Bureau (CVB) is working on ‘spreading the love’.

Many are already familiar with #iHeartHsv. Huntsville officials held an event Wednesday to announce that starting February 1 you can take your love for the city and get some love back.

Those who participate in the two-week campaign have the chance to win big prizes. The winners will also have their photo featured in a new visitor’s pocket guide highlighting all that the city has to offer.

“I’ve watched the city grow and I’ve watched over the years as you know our offerings have expanded for visitors and we have so many things that are up and coming that are so exciting,” said Kristen Pepper, Marketing Manager for Huntsville Madison County Convention and Visitor’s Bureau.

Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle spoke at the event as well about the many people who have visited the city. “As they go back home, they always have that idea of ‘wow, I had no idea.’ And that’s the great thing, that’s the ‘I heart Huntsville’ that’s the ‘I love Huntsville.'”

To participate, follow the CVB’s social media accounts and respond to the daily theme with a photo and #iHeartHsv. For more information about the campaign and prizes, you can visit their website here.