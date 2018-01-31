Florence hires former Tennessee state champ as new head football coach

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FLORENCE ,Ala. (AL.com) - Will Hester, a championship-winning coach from Tennessee, was introduced as the new head coach at Florence this afternoon.

Hester led Ravenwood to the Tennessee 6A state title in 2015. He resigned to build the program at the new Nolensville High and the Knights went 4-8 this past season and reached the second round of the 4A playoffs.

Hester went 38-4 in three seasons at Ravenwood. The Raptors were the state runner-up in 2014. Hester was also the head coach at La Vergne from 2007-09, going 9-21. Between those two head coaching stops, Hester was an assistant at his alma mater, Brentwood, for three seasons.

He replaces J.B. Wallace, who resigned after going 21-24 in four seasons.

