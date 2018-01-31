× Decatur doctor accused of acting inappropriately with patients, charged with harassment

DECATUR, Ala. – A local doctor has been accused of acting inappropriately with patients.

Decatur police confirm Dr. Michael Dick of the Alabama Medicine and Rheumatology Clinic in Decatur was arrested Monday on misdemeanor harassment charges.

Investigators spoke to two patients of Dick about allegations involving touching and kissing. Personal arrest warrants were issued against Dick by the accusers and proceedings will be overseen by the Decatur Municipal Court.

Police confirm Dick is currently out on an $800 bond.