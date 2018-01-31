Death investigation underway on Jeff Road north of Highway 72 West, Traffic blocked on Jeff Road
MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is on the scene of a death investigation on Jeff Road. Traffic is blocked on Jeff Road.
Investigators say a black man who appears to be in his 40s is dead. The investigations supervisor says the death appears to be of natural causes.
The road is blocked north of Kroger and south of Capshaw Road.
Please avoid the area if at all possible.
34.771995 -86.714168