Death investigation underway on Jeff Road north of Highway 72 West, Traffic blocked on Jeff Road

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is on the scene of a death investigation on Jeff Road. Traffic is blocked on Jeff Road.

Investigators say a black man who appears to be in his 40s is dead. The investigations supervisor says the death appears to be of natural causes.

The road is blocked north of Kroger and south of Capshaw Road.

Please avoid the area if at all possible.

Death investigation on Jeff Road near Kroger. It appears law enforcement has set up crime scene tape around home on Jeff Rd. @whnt pic.twitter.com/tJe0MbmGWm — Sarah Macaluso (@SarahMacaluso) January 31, 2018

Death investigation off of Jeff Road north of 72. Appears to be a B/M in 40s and initial observation is death of natural causes per Investigations Supervisor. More to follow as further information becomes available. Lt Shaw — Madison Sheriff AL (@mcsosheriffAL) January 31, 2018