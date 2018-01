Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MADISON, Ala. - Madison Police are investigating a death inside of Kroger. An employee tells us they found an employee's body in the bathroom.

Details are very limited at this time, but we understand police are still on scene trying to determine the circumstances surrounding the death.

Kroger, located on Wall Triana Highway, is still open for business at this time.

Kroger employees at the store in Madison say they found an employee's body in the bathroom. That's all they are releasing at this time. @madisonpoliceAL is here investigating. @whnt pic.twitter.com/Pwy6XDIOMN — Courtney Crown (@CourtCrownWHNT) January 31, 2018