Date and time set for Auburn A-Day spring game

AUBURN, Ala. (AL.com) - Auburn's annual spring game will be an afternoon affair this year.

The Tigers' A-Day game will kick off at 3 p.m. from Jordan-Hare Stadium on April 7, the program announced Wednesday.

A-Day will mark the culmination of spring practices for Auburn, which will begin spring on Feb. 27 -- the earliest start date during Gus Malzahn's tenure. Malzahn said last week while in Mobile for the Senior Bowl that the Tigers will have a similarly structured schedule as last year, when they practiced for two weeks before taking off for a week for spring break from March 12-16, then returning for the final stretch of practices before A-Day.

