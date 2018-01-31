Crestwood Medical Center named as one of America’s 100 Best Hospitals for Spine Surgery

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, AL – Crestwood released today that it has been recognized by Healthgrades as one of America’s 100 Best Hospitals™ for Spine Surgery. Healthgrades evaluated nearly 4,500 hospitals nationwide for 34 of the most common inpatient procedures and conditions.* Healthgrades identified the 100 best-performing hospitals across all conditions or procedures evaluated within Orthopedics.

The achievement is part of findings released in the Healthgrades 2018 Report to the Nation. The new report demonstrates how clinical performance continues to differ dramatically between hospitals nationally, regionally and at the local level, and the impact that this variation may have on health outcomes. For example, from 2014-2016, patients treated at hospitals receiving the America's 100 Best Hospitals for Spine Surgery Award have, on average 47.9% lower risk of experiencing a complication while in the hospital than if they were treated in hospitals that did not receive the award.*

(Statistics are based on Healthgrades analysis of MedPAR data for years 2014 through 2016 and represent 3-year estimates for Medicare patients only.)

“This achievement exemplifies our team’s effort to assure quality care for patients,” said Pam Hudson, CEO of Crestwood Medical Center. “I am very proud of all who were involved in making this happen: spine surgeons, OR team, nurses, therapists, and other support staff who work daily to achieve our mission of providing exceptional care and service in a safe and compassionate environment.”

Spine surgeons participating in this program and receiving recognition include the following: Sanat Dixit, MD; Curt Freudenberger, MD; John Johnson, MD; Larry Parker, MD; Javier Reto, MD; Calame Sammons, MD, and Morris Seymour, MD.

Crestwood has achieved Healthgrades America's 100 Best Hospitals for Spine Surgery™ for 2 Years in a Row (2017-2018) and is the only facility in Northern Alabama to receive this distinction.

"Many consumers believe that hospital quality is standardized, though the reality is that clinical quality and outcomes at hospitals vary widely across the country,” said Brad Bowman, MD, Healthgrades, Chief Medical Officer. “The hospitals that have achieved the Healthgrades America’s 100 Best Hospitals for Spine Surgery distinction have demonstrated a commitment to exceptional quality of care and can distinguish themselves to consumers seeking care at highquality

facilities.”

*For its analysis, Healthgrades evaluated approximately 45 million Medicare inpatient records for nearly 4,500 short-term acute care hospitals nationwide to assess hospital performance in 32 common conditions and procedures, and evaluate outcomes in appendectomy and bariatric surgery using all-payer data provided by 17 states. Healthgrades recognizes a hospital’s quality achievements for cohort-specific performance, specialty area performance, and overall clinical quality. Individual procedure or condition cohorts are designated as 5-star (statistically significantly better than expected), 3-star (not statistically different from expected) and 1-star (statistically significantly worse than expected) categories. The complete Healthgrades 2018 Report to the Nation and detailed study methodology, can be found at

http://www.healthgrades.com/quality.