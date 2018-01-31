× Authorities search for escaped inmate who scaled Lawrence County Jail fence

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ala. – Sheriff Gene Mitchell confirms that an inmate escaped the Lawrence County Jail Tuesday night.

Sheriff’s investigators are searching for 40-year-old Cory Leon Orr who reportedly ran away from a jailer while being moved from the work release building to the main jail. Sheriff Mitchell said Orr ran around the building and climbed the outer fence.

Orr is described as being 5’7″ tall, weighing 214 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes.

Orr was in jail on charges related to theft, assault, criminal mischief and parole violations in North Courtland.

Sheriff Mitchell asks that if you have any information please call the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office at (256)974-9291.