Athens police investigate overnight wreck, 1 person died

ATHENS, Ala. – Family members tell us one person is dead, now police are trying to figure out what happened. Emergency crews responded to a wreck on Highway 72 in Athens around 12:30 this morning.

Officers arrived to find a mini-van crashed into a utility pole. The pole was snapped in half.

Family members tell us the driver died.

Athens police shut down westbound traffic for about four hours while they investigated the wreck, and the utility company could repair the pole.

Captain Harris with the Athens Police Department days they plan to release more information about the incident this morning. We’ll update you as soon as we learn more.