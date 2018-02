Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AL.com) - An Alabama football player was arrested Wednesday in Tuscaloosa.

Rising sophomore tight end Major Tennison was booked in Tuscaloosa County Jail on second-degree marijuana possession charges. He was held on a $300 bond as of 10 a.m. CT.

Second-degree possession is a misdemeanor for small amounts of marijuana deemed for personal use.

