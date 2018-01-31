Alabama House passes bill to ban smoking in cars with minors

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Smoking in vehicles with people under age 19 would be banned under a bill that passed the Alabama House of Representatives Monday night.

Rep. Rolanda Hollis, D-Birmingham, said she got the idea for the bill after riding in her husband’s truck while he was smoking, reports our news partners at AL.com.

Hollis’ intent isn’t to ban adults from smoking, but rather to protect children who don’t have a choice about riding in a confined space with a smoker.

Violations would result in a fine of up to $100. The House passed her bill by a vote of 41-30.

According to the National Conference of State Legislatures, eight states and Puerto Rico already have similar restrictions: