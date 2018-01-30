× This posture training device could save you from corrective medical care down the road

The average office worker sits for more than 10 hours a day.

For the majority of us, that means we’re slouched over our phones and computers. And even though we’ve been taught about the importance of good posture, the bad habit of the screen slouch prevails.

If you can’t keep good posture at the forefront of your mind while you’re doing mundane activities, what would you be willing to pay to avoid corrective medical care down the road?

Mobility, alignment, pain, and stability are the four key components of spinal hygiene. Dr. Alex Waldeck, a chiropractor at HealthSource of Decatur, says our tech-dependent world isn’t doing much to help with healthy habits.

“Text-neck is very real,” Dr. Waldeck said. “People are on the keyboard and mouse all the time. Take that phone, and bring it up [to eye level], it keeps your spine in a neutral posture. If I can get that kind of help, and help create a lifelong habit, I’m all about it.”

The Upright Go Posture Trainer is a tiny device that claims it can train you to maintain good posture with a tiny, electronic device that sticks to the top of your back. It’s controlled through a personalized training program in an app that shows you your posture in real-time.

And if you slouch…the device gives you a gentle buzz to remind you to straighten up!

“This is a really good tool to help you raise awareness of what you need to focus on,” Dr. Waldeck said. “Is it at work on the computer? Is it at home laying on the couch? Driving to and from work?”

Poor posture can lead to a plethora of problems over time: a humped back, immobility, degeneration, arthritis, and a lot of pain.

After consulting your health care professional, Dr. Waldeck says this posture trainer could save you a crick in your back and neck down the road.

“One hundred or so dollars to get this thing and work on long-term corrective care is definitely worth it in my opinion,” he said. “You’re gonna need to come see us less frequently and that’s the ultimate goal of care, is to set our patients free and give them habits they can take care of and work on for the rest of their lives.”