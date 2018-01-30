× One person in hospital after early morning shooting, now police search for suspected gunman

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville police are investigating an early morning shooting that sent one man to the hospital.

The shooting happened around 2:00 a.m. on Elmore Drive.

The victim walked to the 4200 block of Knight Road at the Chesterfield Apartment complex.

That’s when he asked a homeowner to dial 911.

When emergency crews arrived, they found one man who had been shot in the stomach.

He was rushed to Huntsville Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police are questioning neighbors and searching for evidence of who may have shot the man.

They did say they found some shell casings inside the apartment.

If you have any information about this shooting, you’re asked to call Huntsville police.