Muscle Shoals police charge man with manslaughter and homicide in fatal crash

MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. — Muscle Shoals police arrested and charged Michael Dexter Franks with one count of manslaughter and one count of criminally negligent homicide on Tuesday.

Police say the arrest is in connection with the death of Charles Cook on July 21, 2017. Cook died from injuries from a traffic collision when he was riding his motorcycle. Officials say that Franks was driving under the influence of illegal narcotics.

The Muscle Shoals Police Department says they would like to express their condolences to Cook’s family throughout the prosecution of the criminal case related to his death.