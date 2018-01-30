× Madison Police search for runaway teen

MADISON, Ala. – Madison Police are asking for your help finding Tatum Lee. They say the 15-year-old ran away, and they’re looking for her.

We don’t have a picture of Tatum, but police describe her as a bi-racial female who was last seen wearing a grey hoodie, blue jeans, dark shoes and black gloves. She was last seen in the area of Madison Blvd. and Brazelton Circle.

Please call Madison Police at 256-722-7190 with any information that may help officers find Tatum.