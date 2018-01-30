× Huntsville Havoc players visit NICU before Melissa George Night

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The Huntsville Havoc is hosting its 12th annual Melissa George Night, Saturday, February 3. The puck drops at 7 p.m. at the VBC Propst Arena. After the game, the players will auction off their game-worn pink and blue jerseys to raise money for the Melissa George Neonatal Memorial Fund at Huntsville Hospital Foundation. During the game, there will be a silent auction for hockey sticks used by Havoc players during pregame warm up.

In the first 11 years, the Havoc organization has hosted Melissa George Night, fans have helped raise $521,934.00. That money has been used to buy lifesaving equipment for the Regional NICU at Huntsville Hospital for Women and Children. Money from this year’s event will be used to buy 14 open cribs, diaper scales and breast milk warmers for the Neonatal ICU. The open cribs will promote mother-to-infant closeness while keeping safety and ease-of-care in mind for the more than 1,000 infants in the NICU each year.

The first 1,000 fans who bring an item for the Neonatal ICU parent waiting room will receive a commemorative mug.

Some of the items being requested include:

Keurig K-Cups

journals

board books

adult coloring books

non-perishable snacks

restaurant gift cards

$2 for parking tokens

preemie/newborn clothing

Players visited the unit this week to get a better understanding of what they’re playing for and why it is so special to wear that pink and blue jersey that represents little miracles that are fighting for their lives less than a mile away from where they’ll be hitting the ice. Defenseman Nolan Kaiser calls it “one of the biggest nights of the year for the Havoc.” This will be his third year as a Havoc player to wear that special jersey.

The night is especially meaningful to team owners Keith and Becky Jeffries. Their granddaughter Alana Grace was a NICU baby. “Coming up here and doing this every year and knowing what that money goes for and what they’re playing for and helping these babies, I mean it’s just a miracle what they do behind those doors.” Becky said. “And we are thankful that we can be a part of it.”