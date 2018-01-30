× Former Austin running back Asa Martin named Alabama’s Mr. Football

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AL.com) – Asa Martin‘s decision to return to Austin turned out to be historic.

Martin, who spent his junior season at IMG Academy in Florida before transferring back to Austin in Decatur, was named Alabama’s Mr. Football at a banquet today in Montgomery. He is the first player fro Morgan County to take home the award.

The Auburn signee ran for 2,228 yards and 33 touchdowns on 198 carries this season as Austin went 12-1 and reached the Class 6A quarterfinals. Martin’s gaudy stats came despite sharing carries with 1,400-yard rusher Antonio Robinson. Martin also caught 20 passes for 399 yards and two scores, threw two touchdown passes and played cornerback.

