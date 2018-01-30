× Former Alabama stars coming to Parkway Place Mall in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Former Alabama players Calvin Ridley and Minkah Fitzpatrick will be at Parkway Place Mall in Huntsville, February 16 – 18 to meet fans and sign autographs, but the 2018 national champs aren’t coming alone. They will be joined by Heisman Trophy winners Derrick Henry, Mark Ingram, and many other former Alabama stars. Ridley made the announcement Tuesday morning on twitter.

The event is through GT Sports Marketing. Tickets are already on sale, and you can purchase regular admission or a weekend pass to the autograph signing.