Decatur police officers recognized for their dedication to protect and serve

DECATUR, Ala. - The Decatur Police Department recognized two officers for their honorable service and dedication serving and protecting residents of the River City in a ceremony on Tuesday morning.

Chief Nate Allen said Officer Kirk Arrington was nominated for the honor by supervisors for recovering stolen items while investigating a burglary during his shift on Christmas Eve. Officer Kevin Tenner was nominated for stopping an armed robbery at a local convenience store.

Both nominees say it was a total team effort. "We all work together as a team. It wasn't just an individual effort by any means," said Officer Arrington. "Myself and detectives actually worked the case together as whole to accomplish the goal."

Both officers say they are proud to patrol the streets of Decatur and happy the department is recognizing their contributions to keep the community safe. "It's a team effort," said Officer Tenner. "It just means a lot. It's a good idea to recognize some of the work police officers do."