LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ala. – Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office Chief of Staff Tim McWhorter has been suspended.

Sheriff Gene Mitchell confirmed the suspension to WHNT News 19 Tuesday afternoon. Sheriff Mitchell did not specify the reason for Captain McWhorter’s suspension, calling it a personnel matter. The sheriff also said that an outside agency will conduct an investigation, but at this time has not mentioned which agency.