× Burst pipe from freezing temps forced the Arab Senior Center to close down

ARAB, Ala. — Extensive damage from a burst pipe, a casualty from the freezing temperatures the Valley experienced, forced the Arab Senior Center to shut its doors for repairs until further notice.

“We had a 3/4 inch pipe burst in the first-floor ceiling and flooded the senior center,” said Mayor Bob Joslin, “It flooded the first floor, ran downstairs, flooded the basement. So we have a major renovation project that we have to take on now.”

All because of a frozen pipe. “The sheetrock was damaged, all the walls were insulated, the insulation has to come out, the flooring tile has to come up. It’s just a major, major problem,” Joslin added.

It’s closed until further notice. “In the meantime, we have a lot of seniors that that’s their life. They show up there every day.” The staff is going to continue to serve lunch so the patrons can pick it up and take it to go. They’ll even deliver to the homebound.

But, amid the dust and gutted walls, there’s some good news. “The facility is roughly 20-years-old, so it may be a blessing in disguise. We’ll get to repaint and get new floors, get it updated; a facelift for it,” Joslin said.

The city is moving as fast as possible to get the facility back up and running. Crews plan to start work immediately and hope to have it operational within a month.

The city has to pay the insurance deductible, but the damage is covered.