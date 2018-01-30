× BayBears to remain in Mobile for 2018, 2019 seasons

MOBILE, Ala. – The Mobile BayBears aren’t moving just yet. The team released a statement this morning saying the BayBears will remain in Mobile for the 2018 and 2019 seasons.

The statement reads “After consultation with Ralph Nelson, CEO of BallCorps, LLC, the new ownership group of the BayBears, it was determined that it is in the best interest of the organization for the team to remain in Mobile through the end of the ’19 season. Everyone affiliated with the BayBears organization looks forward to staging 2 more seasons of BayBears baseball in a fun, clean and family-friendly environment at Hank Aaron Stadium.”

The Madison City Council unanimously passed a vote on Monday for a lease, licensing and management agreement with Ball Corps LLC for a stadium, which furthers plans to move the BayBears to Madison.