WATCH LIVE: City Council to consider taking next steps to bring baseball to Madison

MADISON, Ala. – The Madison City Council could take its next step toward welcoming a Minor League baseball team on Monday night. The city council is expected to consider a lease, licensing, and management agreement with Ballcorps LLC for a stadium.

For the team ownership to get permission to move the Mobile BayBears here to Madison an agreement must first be reached about the stadium or multi-use venue. It is important to note that council members say this does not commit them to building a stadium just yet.

The city would need to borrow $46-million, or less, to do that, something city leaders are still trying to determine if the numbers line up. Councilman Gerald Clark said they were “trying to figure out if it works or doesn’t work for Madison.”

“I’d love to see baseball here,” said Councilman John Seifert. “But I also don’t want to be 30 years down the road and say, ‘Holy crap, we made a bad decision.”

Council members said at a meeting last week that they’re doing their due diligence. “Everybody needs to know that it is a big project,” said Councilman Teddy Powell. “And we’re looking at it. We’re looking at the details all the way down.”

A vote tonight would mean a step further into negotiations and the baseball conversation.