‘Super Blue Blood Moon’ Occurs Wednesday Morning!

It’s going to be chilly the next few mornings, but a cool celestial event will make braving the cold worthwhile Wednesday morning! NASA has named it a ‘Super Blue Blood Moon’. That means a supermoon, a blue moon, and a blood moon will all occur at the same time.

A supermoon is a full moon occurring at perigee, the moon’s closest point to Earth in its orbit. A supermoon can appear up to 14% bigger and 30% brighter than other full moons. This will be the third and final supermoon in a series, as December’s full moon and January 2nd’s full moon were both supermoons too.

A blue moon is a term used to refer to the second full moon in a single calendar month. In this case it’s the second supermoon in one calendar month!

Finally, this moon will also be a blood moon. This is what many call the moon during a lunar eclipse as it takes on a reddish/orangish tint. The reason the moon looks so ominous during a lunar eclipse is because it’s passing through the Earth’s shadow, blocking out the Sun’s light from illuminating the moon as it normally does.

The best time to view this Super Blue Blood Moon will be 5:40AM-6:40AM Wednesday morning during the eclipse. At this point, the moon will already be rather low in the western sky, as the moon sets at 6:46AM. The eclipse will peak around 6:15AM, which will allow about 15-30 minutes of viewing before the sun is up and the moon is no longer visible.

Make sure you bundle up for this event! Temperatures will be down in the 20s with ‘feels like’ temperatures in the teens. Remember to send us any photos you can capture too! You can send your photos to photo@whnt.com, submit them through the Live Alert 19 App, or use the submit button below.