Skimmers hit two ATM’s across the Shoals; suspect picture released

MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. – Running by an ATM is normally a task which is done with very little thought. But a Colbert County resident noticed something a bit off, and it turns out he may have saved hundreds of people from falling victim to identity theft.

Getting some cash from a Listerhill Credit Union branch in Muscle Shoals on Sunday morning a member noticed his card didn’t go in very smoothly.

“They had been to one of our ATM’s and noticed something seemed a little strange, a little off. So, he actually gave a gentle tug to the card slot on one of our ATM’s and found that it came off,” explained Kristen Mashburn with Listerhill Credit Union.

What came off in his hand was a skimming device. Placed over the normal card slot, it’s rigged to copy your personal information on the magnetic strip. Thieves put them in place hoping no one will recognize it.

“Glue, tape, something like that. If the graphics aren’t looking like they normally do; if something has been covered, that might be an indicator,” Mashburn stated.

Muscle Shoals police have released these photos of the device and the person they believe is responsible. Skimming devices were found at the Listerhill ATM on Woodward Avenue and the branch ATM on Hough Road in Florence.

“It’s something that unfortunately becoming a little bit more common,” Mashburn said. “So, it’s a disappointment to us especially because we know our members try so hard to keep their information secure.”

According to Mashburn, 48 people who used the Listerhill ATM’s Sunday morning have been contacted by the credit union. No fraud has been found right now, and all the members have canceled the cards they used.

Law enforcement encourages anyone using an ATM to make sure nothing looks out-of-place. If a user suspects something is not right contact the financial institution or law enforcement immediately.

Anyone who may information about the suspect’s identity is encouraged to contact the Shoals Area Crime Stoppers tip line. Operators are standing by for voice calls or text message. To speak with an operator dial (256)386-8685. By text, send your tip by message to 274637. All correspondence is kept anonymous.