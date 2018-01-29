× Madison schools see “pockets” of flu activity

MADISON, Ala. – In Alabama, the Department of Public Health is currently investigating 44 potential influenza-associated deaths — one of those deaths being of a child.

Many times, preventing the sickness starts at school. Madison schools are taking necessary steps to try to keep students well.

“Wiping down desks, wiping down doorknobs, keyboards, hand railing, we like the custodians to kinda step up a little bit of that,” said Lead Nurse, Bonnie Davis.

Davis says there really haven’t been any major reports of flu in the district, although, they want parents to know when to keep their students home.

“If they’re running a fever over 100, they need to stay home for 24 hours without the use of Tylenol or ibuprofen or anything to keep the fever down because a fever is just a symptom of the illness,” said Davis.

School clinics aren’t seeing a high number of students out, but pockets of the flu here and there.

“You know your own child, and if they’re not feeling quite up to par, please keep them home,” said Davis.