× Madison County man charged with attempted murder for Friday shooting

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – The Madison County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man they say was involved in a shooting. Deputies say the the shooting happened on Erle Phillips Road in Madison County.

Police first noticed a shooting victim outside the hospital around 10:00 p.m. Friday. Then, the hospital alerted investigators to another person inside the hospital with injuries that may have been involved in the shooting incident.

Investigators determined there was an altercation between Charles Theodore Spears, the man arrested, and 32-year-old Brian Ranmaker. They say, at some point, Ranmaker was shot.

Spears was treated at the hospital, then interviewed by investigators at the Criminal Investigation Division. He was arrested and booked in Madison County Jail for Attempted Murder with a $50,000.00 bond and a Probation Revocation no bond.

Arrest history shows Spears, 28, has faced robbery, domestic violence, criminal trespass and attempting to elude police charges. He’s also accused of violating a protection order.