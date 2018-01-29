Family members say fight that started at basketball game led to fatal shooting of 19-year-old

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Family members of Shamar Walker say an incident at the Columbia-Sparkman basketball game led to everyone meeting up at Lakeshore Crossing apartments to watch a fight on Friday night.

"The fight broke out at the game and it was more of a, 'Meet me in Lakeshore,' type of thing." Aziah Walker said several girls were fighting before someone pulled out a gun and started firing shots, bullets that ended up hitting her 19-year-old brother.

Video taken moments before Shamar Walker was shot and killed was sent to the WHNT newsroom three days after the shooting. When his mom, Felicia Walker first saw the images, she was in disbelief. "People were walking away leaving when the shots started being fired. He was getting ready to leave as well, the person he was with they were running away."

On the video, you hear multiple shots fired. Felicia Walker says her son just happened to be in the line of fire. "One of those bullets hit my baby in the head. I heard the gunshots, I'm watching and seeing what he is seeing. I'm looking at what he's looking at. He was a special little boy."

She says she is angry at her son "because he was out there. I know how my son was, no fear. He loved to be around stuff." But she still loves him with all her heart.

"God has us here for an expected end - Jeremiah 29:11. That was my son's expected end. He was only meant to be here with me for 19 years."

While he was here, he touched thousands through his YouTube channel. A video was posted the day of the shooting thanking his followers for subscribing.

"He was real goofy. Right now we could have been crying about something and he would make us laugh," recalled his sister.

Felicia Walker says her son was just in town for the weekend, grabbing a camera the night of his death to work on his YouTube videos. He wanted to be famous. He had a goal of reaching 100 subscribers and since his death, his channel has reached over 1,000.

At this time, police have not arrested anyone in connection to Walker's shooting and the investigation is ongoing.

The family has started a GoFundMe to help pay for funeral expenses and friends plan to hold a vigil in Walker’s honor on Friday, February 2.