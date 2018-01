× Expect 2 large “booms” from Redstone Arsenal today

REDSTONE ARSENAL, Ala. – Test engineers on Redstone Arsenal say you should expect two large “booms” today.

Personnel will conduct two large detonations today, as long as the weather conditions are favorable.

Arsenal staffers say you should expect to hear the booms between the times of 11:10 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.

If the weather conditions aren’t optimal, the tests will be canceled.

Two large Booms today! Team Redstone personnel will conduct two large detonations today (29 JAN 2018), 11:10 am to 4:30 pm. If the wind/weather conditions are not optimal, there is a possibility that the test event(s) will be cancelled. — Redstone Arsenal (@TeamRedstone) January 29, 2018