Albertville man charged with trafficking after large quantity of meth found in fake soda can

ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. – A man from Albertville has been charged with drug trafficking in Etowah County after a large amount of methamphetamine was found inside of a fake soda can during a warrant arrest.

Deputy Commander Phil Sims confirmed that a deputy saw 46-year-old Thomas Wayne driving a vehicle at a gas station on Hwy 431 on January 27. Authorities say that the deputy knew that Wilemon had an existing probation revocation warrant for his arrest and approached the vehicle to take him into custody.

The deputy found a small bag of methamphetamine in Wilemon’s pocket and found a fake soda can with a false bottom inside the vehicle during a search. The hiding spot held around 30 grams of methamphetamine, several needles, an assortment of pills and digital scales.

The Etowah County Drug Enforcement Unit and the FBI Safe Streets Task Force were also called to the scene.

Wilemon charged with trafficking in methamphetamine and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and is being held at the Etowah County Detention Center on a $100,000 property bond and a no bond for the probation revocation charges.

Wilemon could face additional state and federal charges related the investigation.