Vote on Madison Baseball on the horizon

MADISON, Ala. -Mayor Paul Finley has confirmed to WHNT News 19 that the terms of a licensing agreement have been reached with Ballcorps, LLC and will be presented to the Madison City Council at Monday’s council meeting.

Finley says a vote to allow him to finalize and sign the agreement is up for discussion on Monday.

Finley told us earlier this month that the licensing agreement would help the city formulate a specific plan to relocate the team to Madison.

“How would we fund this venue? How would we make sure we are supporting them and in turn, helping us?” explained Finley.

The licensing agreement is separate from the official proposal to relocate the team. Both agreements would require Minor, Major, and Southern League approval.