Two dead after head-on collision Saturday in Cullman County

CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. — According to authorities, two people died Saturday following a two-vehicle crash.

Kevin William Crotty, 32, of Hanceville was killed when the 2004 Chevrolet Impala crossed the center line on Alabama Highway 69 and struck a 2005 GMC Yukon head on. Crotty, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Yukon, who was also pronounced dead at the scene, has not been identified due to fire.

The crash occurred around 8:15 p.m., five miles south of Cold Springs. Nothing further is available as authorities continue to investigate.