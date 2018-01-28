Temperature Roller Coaster Expected for the Week Ahead

The last of the rain has moved out of north Alabama and south Tennessee, and even the clouds are quickly moving out of the region as northerly winds usher in cooler and drier air.

Temperatures will eventually level off into the mid-30s for Monday morning, making for a frosty start to the new work week. Expect mostly sunny skies in the morning followed by patchy clouds in the afternoon. Highs to start the work week will stay seasonably cool, warming into the mid 50s.

More Chilly Air Coming: The next 7-10 days won’t bring any extreme temperature swings, but we do have more slight ‘ups and downs’ coming.

Our next cool down comes quickly as a reinforcing hit of cold air swings through Monday night. That takes us back into the 40s for highs on Tuesday.

Then, we experience another warming trend through the end of the week, before another cold front comes in Friday. That front could drop us into the 30s and 40s for highs by next weekend. Rain is expected on Thursday, but it remains to be seen whether a change over to a wintry mix is possible Friday morning as freezing temperatures filter back into the region. It’s still several days away, but we will keep an eye on the timing of the arrival of frigid air and whether it will line up with any residual moisture in place as the rain exits the region.

Although this could still give you a touch of weather whiplash, these temperatures are still within what we consider a ‘normal’ range for late January.