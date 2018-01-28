Serial stowaway arrested at Chicago airport days after leaving jail

(CNN) — A woman arrested earlier this month for sneaking onto a flight to London was taken into custody again on Sunday after police found her at Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport, authorities said.

Marilyn Hartman was arrested on charges of misdemeanor criminal trespass and violation of bail bond, Chicago Police said. Now she’s back in jail, just three days after she was released in another case stemming from the London trip.

The 66-year-old’s repeated efforts to sneak onto flights earned her the nickname “serial stowaway.” Most recently, she succeeded in traveling from Chicago to London without a passport or boarding pass, Chicago Police said.

On January 14, she made it through O’Hare security and onto a flight bound for Heathrow Airport, Chicago Police said. British Customs officials detained her at Heathrow on January 15. She returned to O’Hare on January 18 and was arrested on the spot.

Hartman left jail on Thursday after a judge reduced her bond and dropped an electronic monitoring requirement, CNN affiliate WBBM reported. As a condition of her release, Hartman was ordered to stay away from O’Hare and Chicago Midway Airport and undergo a psychiatric evaluation, CNN affiliate WLS reported.

Then, around 1:25 a.m. Sunday, Chicago Police officers responded to a call at O’Hare of a woman refusing to leave, the department said. Officers searched the airport and found a woman later identified as Hartman in Terminal 3.

She was ordered to be electronically monitored, based on the new charge of criminal trespass. Her next court date is January 31, said Ansari with the Cook County Sheriff’s office.

Hartman made national news in 2014, when she was arrested at Los Angeles International Airport for successfully boarding a flight from Mineta San Jose International Airport without a ticket. She pleaded no contest to the charges and was sentenced to probation. The next day she was rearrested at Los Angeles International Airport.

She was arrested in Florida in 2015. Another arrest followed at O’Hare in 2016 for violating her probation, which forbid her from setting foot on airport property. She was sentenced to six months of house arrest in a mental health facility for violating court orders to stay away from airports, WBBM reported.