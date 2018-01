Alabama head coach Nick Saban let loose and put on his dancing shoes this weekend during a visit with a top recruit.

Saban was in Lousiana Saturday to meet with cornerback recruit Eddie Smith. Smith’s father posted the video on his Facebook.

The 66-year-old proved he could still hang with the best of them as he danced to “The Wobble” and the “Cupid Shuffle”. Check him out!

Smith is being heavily recruited by Alabama, Tennessee and Mississippi State.