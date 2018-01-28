Marco Rubio fires chief of staff over misconduct allegations

WASHINGTON (CNN) — Sen. Marco Rubio has fired his chief of staff over “allegations of improper conduct” with a subordinate, his office announced late Saturday night.

“Yesterday afternoon, I was made aware, for the first time, of allegations of improper conduct by my chief of staff while under the employment of my office,” Rubio said in a statement.

“By early this afternoon, I had sufficient evidence to conclude that while employed by this office, my chief of staff had violated office policies regarding proper relations between a supervisor and their subordinates.”

The statement did not mention Rubio’s chief of staff by name.

The Republican lawmaker said he flew from Florida to Washington D.C. on Saturday and “terminated his employment effective immediately.”

“We have taken steps to ensure that those impacted by this conduct have access to any services they may require now or in the future,” he said. “Pursuant to the wishes of those victimized by this conduct, we will not be disclosing any further details about the incidents which occurred.”

His office plans to officially notify the appropriate Congressional and Senate administrative offices Monday.