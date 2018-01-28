× Hayleyville woman missing for more than 3 weeks, agencies still searching

HALEYVILLE, Ala. — The Marion County Sheriff’s Office, Hayleyville Police and Alabama Law Enforcement Agency are looking for 24-year-old Jessica Leeann Hamby. Hamby has been missing since Jan. 2 when officials say she was last seen leaving Lakeland Hospital in Haleyville with another woman.

According to ALEA, Hamby stands 5 feet 2 inches tall and has tattoos on her right wrist and left hand.

A Facebook post from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office says that her family has tried to contact her and has not heard from her. The post asks anyone who has seen Jessica or knows where she is to please contact Haleyville Police Department or Marion County Sheriff’s Department.