ATM skimmers discovered at two credit union locations in the Shoals

FLORENCE, Ala. — According to the Florence Police Department, skimmers were discovered attached to ATMs Sunday morning.

Police said the skimmers were found attached to Listerhill Credit Union ATM’s located at the Florence Hough Rd location and the drive-thru only location on Woodward Ave in Muscle Shoals. Police said the devices have been removed.

According to a Facebook post by the Listerhill Credit Union, the skimmers were on the ATMs for less than three hours Sunday. During that period, they said 43 cards were used in the affected ATMs. They added that any members who experience fraudulent transactions as a result of this incident will not be held liable for any fraudulent charges.

Florence investigators are working with the Muscle Shoals Police Department to identify the offenders and to determine who has been affected.