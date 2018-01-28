Early morning shooting at Indianapolis bar leaves 2 dead, 3 injured

INDIANAPOLIS, In. — Indianapolis police say they’re investigating a shooting at a bar that left two people dead, and three others injured.

It happened early Sunday, just after 2 a.m. Police say a disturbance took place at the Sawmill Saloon prior to the shooting.

Investigators continue to gather evidence and are asking for the public’s help with any information. One person died at the scene, and another at a hospital.

At least two others are in critical condition, and one is in stable condition.

No other details are available at this time.