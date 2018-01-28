COO of Huntsville HEALS talks CHIP funding renewal and importance

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. -- The recent vote to end the government shutdown did what it was supposed to, but it is only in effect until February 8th and will need another vote. One thing it did do was fund CHIP, the children's health insurance program for six more years.

Huntsville HEALS Inc. provides school-based health care for children and their families. CHIP provides part of HEALS' funding. In this week's leadership perspectives interview, HEALS Chief Operating Officer, Marijo Braddy says the CHIP funding is crucial. However, non-profit health providers like HEALS can't depend solely on programs like CHIP.