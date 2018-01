× Citizen tip leads to arrest of Boaz child pornography suspect

DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. — According to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office, a Boaz man was arrested after a concerned citizen told deputies that he possibly had child pornography on his phone.

Authorities said 26-year-old Skyler Ray Bennett was arrested after deputies served a search warrant at his home on County Road 1.

Bennett was charged with producing obscene material, drug paraphernalia and second-degree possession of marijuana.