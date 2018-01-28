Athens Main Street hosting February events with a little something for everyone

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ATHENS, Ala. -- Athens Main Street has a full line up of events happening in February and a little something that appeals to everyone!

Chocolate Walk is one delectable Saturday in February where ticket holders visit our participating merchants and receive a chocolate treat and can shop for some sweet deals.

Chocolate Walk is Saturday, February 3 where you can fall in love with Downtown Athens, AL. Ticket holders enjoy a chocolate treat, sweet deals, and a chance to win a door prize from each participating business during this prelude to Valentine's Day.

Athens Main Street presents their Inaugural Mardi Gras Bash. Join us for a fun, beaded, feathered party. Dance to tunes from Kozmic Mama, enjoy heavy hors-d'oeuvres, beer and wine (2 drink tickets included with each ticket). Additional drink tickets available for purchase at the event. $25 for a single ticket, $40 for a couple.

Must be 21 to attend.

