UAH overcomes double-digit deficit to knock off No. 15 West Florida

HUNTSVILLE, Ala.- It came down to the charity stripe on Saturday at Spragins Hall.

With two seconds left on the clock, Kip Owens knocked down a pair of free throws to give UAH the 91-90 win over No. 15 West Florida. The Chargers trailed by as many as 22 points in the contest but battled back from behind to snap a three-game losing streak. UAH improves to 13-8 on the season and 6-7 in the Gulf South Conference.

Saturday was also a historical day for senior guard Chayse Elliot who scored a career-high 41 points. Elliot was 12-of-19 from the field including 8-of-11 from beyond the arc. His performance marks just the 11th time in school history that a player notched at least 40 points in a game. He's the first to complete the feat since Jason Smith did so in January of 2006.

UAH will now venture outside of the Rocket City to face Union on Thursday and Christian Brothers on Saturday.