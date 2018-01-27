Rainy Weather Is Here For The Weekend

Scattered showers and storms have been ongoing across the Gulf Coast this morning, while only spotty rain has made it into the Tennessee Valley. The system from the Gulf will help usher in more moisture to North Alabama, but most of the heavy rain will stay confined to the South of the Tennessee Valley. Instead, we’ll get on-and-off light showers through Saturday afternoon and evening.

This southerly flow of moisture is coming out ahead of our next cold front. The front will move through late Saturday night through early Sunday morning. That will spark off a better chance of rain, which could be heavy at times overnight.

Once the cold front moves through, rain will begin to taper off for Sunday afternoon. A few light showers will still be possible Sunday afternoon, but clouds and rain will clear out by sunset.

Most of the Valley will get .25″-.50″ of rain, but we could use more; moderate drought conditions are starting to creep back into North Alabama.

Cooler air will slowly filter in behind the rain, with another dry cold front moving through Monday night. Overall this will drop highs into the mid 50s Sunday, to near 50 Monday, and finally into the low 40s Tuesday.