× Power restored after outage in areas of Decatur

DECATUR, Ala. — Officials say power has been restored Saturday morning after investigating a power outage affecting areas near the intersection of Highway 31 and Highway 67.

According to Decatur Utilities, about 700 customers were without power in the area and some traffic signals were not functioning.

Officials advised motorists to treat these intersections as four-way stops at the time until power was restored.