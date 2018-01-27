Advocacy group urges people in Lawrence, Morgan County not to use their tap water, says they’re studying dangerous contamination

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, nearing 85, signals she won’t retire soon

Posted 8:37 pm, January 27, 2018, by

FILE – In this Feb. 6, 2017 file photo, Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg speaks at Stanford University in Stanford, Calif. In different circumstances, Ginsburg might be on a valedictory tour in her final months on the Supreme Court. But in the era of Donald Trump, the 84-year-old Ginsburg is packing her schedule and sending signals she intends to keep her seat on the bench for years. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is sending signals in the Donald Trump era that she intends to keep her Supreme Court seat for years.

The court’s eldest justice is packing her schedule, showing off parts of her workout routine in a new documentary and hiring law clerks to take her through June 2020. That’s just four months before the next presidential election.

The 84-year-old Ginsburg also has produced two of the court’s four signed opinions so far this term.

She’s reveling in her late-in-life emergence as a liberal icon.

Ginsburg’s travels during the court’s monthlong break are taking her from Utah’s Sundance film festival to law schools and synagogues on the East Coast. She’ll be in Rhode Island on Tuesday and won’t attend President Donald Trump’s State of the Union speech.