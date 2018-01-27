“It doesn’t seem real”: Family and friends react to shooting victim’s death

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – A shooting Friday night at an apartment complex in Huntsville left several people mourning the loss of a loved one.

Chief Deputy Coroner Tyler Berryhill identified the victim as 19-year-old William “Shamar” Walker of Ardmore, Tennessee. Friends and family members of Walker said they are trying to stay strong.

“I didn’t want him to be gone. I didn’t want to hear that news,” said Walker’s cousin, Amarious Beasley. “It doesn’t seem real.”

Beasley was at the apartment complex when the shooting occurred.

“My brother on the ground, it just really did something to me,” explained Walker's cousin, Anthony Horton.

Horton said a fight was what led to his cousin being shot.

“He was innocent, but you know, bullets don’t have a name so he got hit too,” said Horton.

Walker’s friend, Carrington Simpson, said he couldn’t believe what happened.

“I couldn’t really wrap my head around it and just believe, like, my brother is really not with us anymore,” said Simpson.

Simpson added that those closest to Walker know he wouldn’t want them to be sad.

“He would want me smiling,” said Simpson. “When he just walked in, Shamar’s energy just effects everybody. He was always positive. He wasn’t ever down.”

These young men knew Walker for different reasons, but they all considered him to be their brother.

“I love you with all my heart. Everything I do in the future I do for you. I love you OTL,” said Simpson.

Authorities said the investigation is ongoing. Walker’s friends plan to have a vigil in Walker’s honor on Friday, Feb 2.